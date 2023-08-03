Rajasthan: Minor girl's burnt body found in brick kiln, police suspect rape

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Girl's body found in a brick kiln

Rajasthan rape case: A half-burnt body of a minor girl was found in a brick kiln in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The horrifying incident has severely shaken the state and has sparked widespread outrage, leading to an increase in political tensions ahead of the Assembly election.

Police suspect girl was gang-raped

The crime came to light early this morning after the girl's body was found. Reportedly, a minor girl from the Shahpura Panchayat Samiti area Girdiya Panchayat area of the district went to graze goats on Wednesday. When she didn't return till evening, her family and villagers spread out to look for her. When the family and villagers did not find the girl, they went to the police to lodge a missing report, but the police did not register the case.

On Thursday morning, the villagers again searched for the girl and they found her remains in a brick kiln at a field near her home. They found the girl's hand and a silver bangle from the brick kiln. The police and the family suspect the girl was gang-raped before she was burnt.

Politics escalates over the incident

After the incident was discovered, hundreds of angry villagers gathered at the spot and protested, demanding justice and quick arrests. Amidst the approaching polls in Rajasthan, the political atmosphere intensified as BJP leaders, including a former minister, arrived at the location and joined in the protests.

Senior BJP leader and President of Rajasthan Gurjar Mahasabha Kalu Lal Gurjar, Deputy District Chief Shankar Lal Gurjar and others reached the spot. The BJP has been targeting the state's ruling Congress and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over recent crimes against women and girls in Rajasthan.

The police and administrative officials also reached the spot as soon as the information was received. Meanwhile, the family members demanded that a factual inquiry should be conducted into the incident.



Responding to the tragic incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Congress-led government in the state and questioned the effectiveness of their administration in ensuring public safety. "It is a very sad incident, the body of a minor girl has been found in a brick kiln. The girl was first gang-raped the girl and then the accused burnt the body," said Kalu Lal Gurjar.

In a tweet, BJP youth leader Vikram Goud said, "Tragic! In Rajasthan, a minor girl was brutally raped and thrown in a brick kiln. Locals recovered her burnt body. Women's safety in Rajasthan under Congress rule has become a joke."

The tragic incident has sparked a wave of anger and sorrow among the public.

