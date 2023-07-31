Rajasthan horror! Minor sisters gang-raped for 18 months, impregnated in Alwar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A minor girl is seven-and-a-half months pregnant

Rajasthan horror: Two minor sisters, aged 15 and 13, were allegedly gang-raped by two men for one and a half years in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Monday. The two men were the co-workers of girls' father at a brick kiln. The police said that both the girls are pregnant. Both the accused are absconding Police have registered a case in this regard and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

On Friday, the father of the girls filed a complaint alleging his daughters were raped by two men named Sappi and Subhan at the NEB police station area of Alwar and that both have become pregnant.

Elder girl is seven and a half months pregnant

The matter came to light when the elder girl complained of abdominal pain and other health problems.

Her father said that when he came home, his elder daughter was lying on the cot and saw her stomach was bloated. He then asked the daughter about this, she refused to say anything but her father had some doubt. So he took her to a nearby clinic, where it was found that she was 7.5 months pregnant.

The father said that when he questioned the accused, he forced him to keep quit and also offered him Rs 200,000. But he did not compromise.

"When her parents questioned her, the girl told them that Sappi and Subhan had raped her. She disclosed that they had raped her younger sister as well," the police added.

The victim alleged that the accused had threatened to kill them if she told anyone about the incident.

Medical test confirm girls are pregnant

A case has been registered in this regard that both the sisters have been raped and medical treatment has been done, statements have been recorded and the accused are being searched.

Superintendent of Police (Alwar) Anand Sharma said, “An FIR was registered at NEB police station on Friday and the girls' medical examination was conducted. The medical test confirmed that both girls are pregnant. The younger victim is two-and-a-half months pregnant.”

NEB SHO Anil Jain said the matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made in this regard yet. Jain said that the family lives near the brick kiln where the victims' father works.

Another minor girl raped

In another case, a minor girl was raped by two men in the district's Bansur area. The alleged incident occurred on July 27.

SP Sharma said an FIR was registered in this regard on Friday. The victim alleged that she was abducted by the two accused when she was going to school and raped. The accused also shot a video of the incident and threatened to circulate it on social media if she told anyone about it.