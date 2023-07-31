Rajasthan: Tension in Bhilwara after girl student allegedly made to drink urine-mixed water

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A brawl erupted between two groups in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

Bhilwara: Tense atmospere is prevailing in a village in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after a female student was allegedly made to drink urine mixed water. According to reports, the accused belongs to a different community. The incident took place on Friday.

Following the incident, a brawl erupted between two groups leading to stone pelting.

In order to control the situation, the police had to use mild force.

Urine mixed water given to girl student

According to the police, the brawl erupted on Friday when a girl student was allegedly made to drink urine mixed water. The allegation was leveled against a student from another community.

The matter erupted after the victim student informed about the matter to her family. The police since then have been trying to resolve the issue through talks.

However, on Monday, people from both sides came face to face near Luharia bus stand and started pelting stones at each other. In this incident, a police vehicle was also damaged.

ASP, DSP, SHO were also deployed to control the situation. Presently the matter is said to be under control.

