Rajasthan: IIT-JEE aspirant beaten to death with iron rods, chains in Kota, suspects detained

A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods and chains in the Indira Vihar area of Rajasthan’s Kota, the police said on Tuesday (December 12). The deceased was assaulted by some youths who reportedly also were coaching students, when the boy was at a tea stall late Monday evening, they said. The student who died was identified as Satyaveer alias Rajveer alias Ronak, who was preparing for JEE in a coaching institute in the city for nearly two years.

Satyaveer, who was a student of standard 11, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.

The deceased's body, police said, has been kept in the New Medical College Hospital's mortuary for the post-mortem to be conducted after arrival of his family members from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

What did the eyewitness say?

A shopkeeper in the area said that he saw some youths running after the 17-year-old boy with iron rods and chains, and added that they eventually attacked him.

According to the police, a scuffle broke out between the coaching students at around 7 pm on Monday.

After the attack, the student went to his room where his condition deteriorated later in the night following which he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhawani Singh, the circle officer of the area, said around seven to eight coaching students are suspected to be involved in the fatal attack. However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained through investigation, he added.

The DSP further said that some suspects in the matter have been detained and are being interrogated.

(With PTI inputs)