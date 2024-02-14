Administrative shuffle: Rajasthan government transfers 33 IAS officers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma during an event.

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Rajasthan government announced the transfer of 33 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers on Tuesday, with eight district collectors among them. According to a directive from the Department of Personnel, IAS officer Alok, previously serving as the principal residential commissioner in New Delhi, has been reassigned as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Power Department. IAS Aparna Arora will now serve as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department.

Notable transfers

Among the other notable transfers are Dinesh Kumar, Naveen Mahajan, Bhanu Prakash, V. Saravana Kumar, and Urmila Rajoria.

District collector changes

Bikaner's collector Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, has been replaced by Namrata Vrishni, while Shahpura's collector, Tikamchand Bohra has been succeeded by Rajendra Singh Shekhawat. Additionally, Sriganganagar's collector Anshdeep, has been replaced by Lok Bandhu.

Further reshuffling

Barmer's collector, Arun Kumar Purohit, has been reassigned as Nagaur's collector, with Nishant Jain taking over his former position. Similarly, Sanchor's collector, Puja Kumari Parth, will now serve as Jalore's collector, while Shakti Singh Rathore will replace her.

Streamlining administration

These transfers aimed to streamline administrative functions across various departments and districts in Rajasthan. The government's decision reflected its commitment to effective governance and strategic leadership in the state.

Also read | Kanhaiya Lal murder case: NIA court frames charges against all nine accused in Udaipur tailor killing