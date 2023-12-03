Rajasthan Elections Result 2023: BJP takes lead in early trend, crosses majority mark

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress leader Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Elections Result 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the halfway mark in the early trends by taking a lead in 107 seats while the Congress is ahead in 87 constituencies.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan began at 8 am today (December 3). The counting in three other states including Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is also underway along with Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has 200 seats in the assembly. The polling in Karanpur Assembly Constituency adjourned due to the death of a candidate. In the state, 34 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 seats are set aside for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Rajasthan, there are 1,41,890 service voters and 5,25,38,655 general voters. Thus, 5,26,80,545 electors in total according to electoral rolls.

The Assembly Elections in five states were held between November 7 and November 30.

