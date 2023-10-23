Rajasthan Elections: 'Non-stop ED raids proof that Congress is winning polls,' says CM Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Exuding confidence that the Congress will win the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that the BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass the grand old party. He said that the non-stop ED raids in Rajasthan is proof that Congress is winning the election.

Gehlot's remarks come in the context of recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches conducted at a coaching institute and private individuals in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation into the alleged question paper leak of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, 2021.

Earlier on October 17, raids were carried out at seven locations in Nagaur, Sikar, and Jaipur as part of the investigation into the alleged question paper leak.

Here's what Gehlot said

"The non-stop ED raids in Rajasthan are proof that Congress is winning the election. Unable to win the trust of the people of Rajasthan, the BJP is misusing ED to harass the Congress," he said in a post on X.

Gehlot on Congress guarantees

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said that Congress will soon announce the guarantees to be given in the state, just like it did in Karnataka. "This time we will try to repeat our government. Soon we are going to give you guarantees. We have kept the promises we made. Modi ji is copying us. Our party gave the guarantees in Karnataka, it is being given in MP, now we will give it in Rajasthan also," he said.

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

