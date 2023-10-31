Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot and wife Sara now divorced, shows poll affidavit

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his wife Sara Pilot have officially separated, as revealed in Sachin Pilot's electoral affidavit, where Sara Pilot's name was marked "divorced."

Tonk Updated on: October 31, 2023
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress Working Committee member Sachin Pilot, along with his wife Sara Pilot, has officially separated. This revelation was made through Sachin Pilot's electoral affidavit, where the column for Sara Pilot's name was marked with "divorced."

Sachin Pilot has filed his nomination as a Congress candidate from the Tonk Assembly constituency for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. In his electoral affidavit submitted on October 31, 2023, he mentioned the change in his marital status, marking Sara Pilot as "divorced."

The couple, who had been married for 19 years, wed in January 2004. Sara Pilot is the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The couple has two sons together.

This is not the first time reports of Sachin and Sara Pilot's separation have surfaced. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, similar rumors circulated, but they were denied by the couple at that time.

As the Rajasthan Assembly elections draw near, Sachin Pilot's divorce announcement adds a new dimension to the political landscape. It remains to be seen how this development may influence the electoral dynamics in the state.

