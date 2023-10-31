Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot and wife Sara now divorced, shows poll affidavit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot and wife Sara now divorced

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress Working Committee member Sachin Pilot, along with his wife Sara Pilot, has officially separated. This revelation was made through Sachin Pilot's electoral affidavit, where the column for Sara Pilot's name was marked with "divorced."

Sachin Pilot has filed his nomination as a Congress candidate from the Tonk Assembly constituency for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. In his electoral affidavit submitted on October 31, 2023, he mentioned the change in his marital status, marking Sara Pilot as "divorced."

The couple, who had been married for 19 years, wed in January 2004. Sara Pilot is the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The couple has two sons together.

This is not the first time reports of Sachin and Sara Pilot's separation have surfaced. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, similar rumors circulated, but they were denied by the couple at that time.

As the Rajasthan Assembly elections draw near, Sachin Pilot's divorce announcement adds a new dimension to the political landscape. It remains to be seen how this development may influence the electoral dynamics in the state.

Also read | Rajasthan: Ahead of filing nominations, Sachin Pilot says, 'Khargeji told me to forget, forgive and go ahead'