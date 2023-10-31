Rajasthan: Ahead of filing nominations, Sachin Pilot says, 'Khargeji told me to forget, forgive and go ahead'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot

Ahead of filing nominations for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the party high command will decide on a chief ministerial candidate. The Congress has fielded Sachin Pilot from Tonk. The ruling Congress 95 has fielded till now for 200 assembly constituencies. The Congress, which has announced 95 candidates so far, has given tickets to 18 people hailing from political families.

Sachin Pilot said, "Kharge ji told me to forget, forgive and go ahead. I am only responsible for what I am saying and not what others say. Our work is to make sure that the Congress party forms its government. We will fight the elections together and after winning, the high command will decide (the CM face)..."

Pilot vs Gehlot

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been engaged in a festering leadership tussle. However, the Congress has maintained that both the leaders have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and have left all issues to be resolved by the party high command. Rahul Gandhi along with Mallikarjun Kharge had held separate meetings with Gehlot and Pilot after latter's 'ultimatum' that he would launch a state-wide agitation if his demands of the state government were not met by the end of this month.

Congress' 18 such nominees have political background

The ruling Congress has also fielded a number of people with political background. Most of them also won the 2018 elections. They include former leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi's wife Sushila Dudi from Nokha, former MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma's son Anil Sharma from Sardarshahr, former Union minister Sheesh Ram Ola's son Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu, sitting MLA Safia Khan's husband Zuber from Ramgarh, former MLA Birdichand Jain's relative Mevaram Jain from Barmer, and former minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal's son Manoj Meghwal from Sujangarh. They also include former MLA Ramnarayan Chaudhary's daughter Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa, former Rajya Sabha MP Abrar Ahmed's son Danish from Sawai Madhopur, former Union minister Rajesh Pilot's son Sachin Pilot from Tonk, former MLA Richhpal Mirdha's son Vijaypal from Degana, former minister Mahipal Maderna's daughter Divya from Osian, former minister Malkhan Bishnoi's son Mahendra from Luni, and former minister Gulab Singh Shaktawat's daughter-in-law Preeti from Vallabhnagar.