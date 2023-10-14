Rajasthan polls: Congress workers protest against these sitting MLAs ahead of release of first list

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress workers protested at AICC HQ in Delhi

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Congress workers protested at AICC headquarters in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the Screening Committee meeting of Rajasthan Congress, demanding that the party not give tickets to certain MLAs for the upcoming assembly elections. Earlier on Friday, Congress workers staged a demonstration near the party war room in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also attended this meeting

Candidates list to be announced after CEC meeting

The screening committee meeting was held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Saturday afternoon. The names of possible candidates were discussed in the meeting. Following this, there will be a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC). It is being told that the first list of candidates will be released after the CEC meeting.

Slogans raised against these MLAs

The protesting Congress workers held placards held placards and raised slogans against current Congress MLAs, including Sawai Madhopur MLA Danish Abrar, Kishanpole (Jaipur) MLA Amin Kagzi, Sardarshahar (Churu) MLA Anil Sharma and Kaman MLA Zahida Khan.

Before the meeting, groups of Congress workers from the Kamann, Sawai Madhopur, Kishanpole, and Sardarshahr assembly constituencies gathered near the Congress war room and staged a protest. They chanted slogans against the current MLAs and demanded that tickets not be given to them.

What did the party worker say?

Ali Mohammed, a party worker from Sawai Madhopur, stated, "If Congress gives a ticket to Danish Abrar, he will lose. He ignored party workers for five years, and we had to wait for hours to meet him. It was difficult to meet him, so he should not be given the ticket."

Another CPI(M) worker claimed that there is significant discontent against Zahida, and people want the party to nominate candidates who can win.

The Congress has not yet announced its list of candidates for the elections scheduled for November 25, with vote counting set for December 3.

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

