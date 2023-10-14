'Rs 500 cr black money kept in 100 private lockers in Jaipur', alleges BJP leader, demands probe

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was a collusion between the central government and Kirodi Meena to defame the state government.

Rajasthan: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena on Friday made a shocking claim that a whopping amount of black money has been kept in several private lockers in Jaipur. Demanding a probe into the matter, he alleged that Rs 500 crore of black money and 50 kg of gold are kept in 100 private lockers in Jaipur. Reacting to the allegations levelled up by Meena, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was a collusion between the central government and Kirodi Meena to defame the state government.

IT and ED team reached the firm

After making the allegations at a press conference, the BJP leader headed to an office of a firm. He claimed that the lockers were located here in the firm. Later in the day, Meena said that teams of the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the firm to examine the matter. However, there was no immediate confirmation from the two agencies.

Black money made from several scams

According to Meena, 50 of the lockers were functional and 10 of them belonged to some officials. While addressing the press conference, he claimed that black money made from the government recruitment paper leak scam, the state information technology department scam and the Jal Jeevan Mission scam are there in the lockers.

Meena remained at the firm's office in a commercial building on MI Road for nearly two hours and demanded that officials of the police and the income tax departments and other agencies intervene and open the lockers. While Meena was at the firm's office, police reached the spot. Talking to reporters there, Meena claimed that the main gate of the firm had been sealed by police for security purposes.

Propaganda of Centre to defame state government?

Later, Gehlot said it was an attempt to defame his government. "What we have to do with the lockers? He went there (firm) with the media, and sat on a dharna there. He keeps doing such things to remain in the news…he goes to the ED office, he makes false complaints," Gehlot told reporters on Friday night.

(with inputs from PTI)