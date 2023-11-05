Sunday, November 05, 2023
     
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Congress releases final list of 21 candidates, names Shanti Dhariwal for Kota

Voting in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and the counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3. The key contest in the state is going to be between BJP and Congress.

November 05, 2023
Congress on Sunday released a fresh of candidates of 21 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. Shanti Dhariwal has been given the ticket from Kota North while Sona Ram Choudhary has replaced Hemaram Choudhary in Gudha Malani. 

The party has denied a ticket to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's confidante and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore. The last date for submission of the nomination papers is November 6. Rajasthan will go to Assembly polls on November 25, the results of which will be declared on December 3.

Full list of candidates

  1. UDAIPURWATI - BHAGWAN RAM SAINI
  2. KHETRI - SMT. MANISHA GURJAR
  3. DHOD-SC - JAGDISH DANODIA
  4. JHOTWARA - ABHISHEK CHOUDHARY
  5. CHAKSU SC - VED PRAKASH SOLANKI
  6. KAMAN - SMT ZAHIDA KHAN
  7. BARI - PRASHANT SINGH PARMAR
  8. TODABHIM-ST - GHANSHYAM MEHAR
  9. AJMER NORTH - MAHENDRA SINGH RALAWATA
  10. NAGAUR - HARENDRA MIRDHA
  11. KHINWSAR - TEJPAL MIRDHA
  12. SUMERPUR - HARI SHANKAR MEWARA
  13. GUDHA MALANI - SONA RAM CHOUDHARY
  14. CHITTORGARH - SURENDRA SINGH JADAWAT
  15. SHAHPURA-SC - NARENDRA KUMAR RAIGAR
  16. PIPALDA - CHETAN PATEL
  17. KOTA NORTH - SHANTI DHARIWAL
  18. KOTA SOUTH - SMT. RAKHI GAUTAM
  19. RAMGANJ MANDI-SC - MAHENDRA RAJORIA
  20. KISHANGANJ-ST - SMT, NIRMALA SAHARIA
  21. JHALRAPATAN - RAM LAL CHOUHAN

Earlier, BJP on Sunday (November 5) released its fifth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan. Prahlad Gunjal, considered close to former Chief Minister and top party leader in the state Vasundhara Raje, has been given ticket from the Kota North constituency.

