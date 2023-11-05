Rajasthan Assembly Election: Congress releases final list of 21 candidates, names Shanti Dhariwal for Kota

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress releases final list of 21 candidates

Congress on Sunday released a fresh of candidates of 21 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. Shanti Dhariwal has been given the ticket from Kota North while Sona Ram Choudhary has replaced Hemaram Choudhary in Gudha Malani.

The party has denied a ticket to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's confidante and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore. The last date for submission of the nomination papers is November 6. Rajasthan will go to Assembly polls on November 25, the results of which will be declared on December 3.

Full list of candidates

UDAIPURWATI - BHAGWAN RAM SAINI KHETRI - SMT. MANISHA GURJAR DHOD-SC - JAGDISH DANODIA JHOTWARA - ABHISHEK CHOUDHARY CHAKSU SC - VED PRAKASH SOLANKI KAMAN - SMT ZAHIDA KHAN BARI - PRASHANT SINGH PARMAR TODABHIM-ST - GHANSHYAM MEHAR AJMER NORTH - MAHENDRA SINGH RALAWATA NAGAUR - HARENDRA MIRDHA KHINWSAR - TEJPAL MIRDHA SUMERPUR - HARI SHANKAR MEWARA GUDHA MALANI - SONA RAM CHOUDHARY CHITTORGARH - SURENDRA SINGH JADAWAT SHAHPURA-SC - NARENDRA KUMAR RAIGAR PIPALDA - CHETAN PATEL KOTA NORTH - SHANTI DHARIWAL KOTA SOUTH - SMT. RAKHI GAUTAM RAMGANJ MANDI-SC - MAHENDRA RAJORIA KISHANGANJ-ST - SMT, NIRMALA SAHARIA JHALRAPATAN - RAM LAL CHOUHAN

Earlier, BJP on Sunday (November 5) released its fifth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan. Prahlad Gunjal, considered close to former Chief Minister and top party leader in the state Vasundhara Raje, has been given ticket from the Kota North constituency.

