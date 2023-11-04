Congress releases sixth list of 23 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly election

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Election: Congress on Saturday released its sixth list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan. Polling in the state will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

In its new list, the 'Grand Old Party' has announced candidates for some key seats including Alwar Urban, Bhilwara, Hawa Mahal, Pilani-SC, Bharatpur, Malpura, Phalodi, Lohawat among others.

Congress has fielded Abhimanyu Poonia from Sangaria assembly seat, Ajeet Beniwal from Bhadra assembly seat, Virendra Singh from Danta Ramgarh.

It has also named Saroj Choudhary from Ahore, Naimuddin Guddu from Ladpura, Shahjad Khan from Soorsagar, Meena Kanwar from Sherharh assembly seats.

With 23 seats, Congress has now declared candidates for 179 seats, including one for RLD.

On October 31, Congress released fourth list of 56 candidates and named five candidates it its fifth list. On October 26, party had named 19 candidates in its third list.

The Congress has earlier released two lists for Rajasthan with 33 and 43 candidates respectively on October 21 and 22.

The Congress is eyeing for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state and also announced seven guarantees.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced another list of 41 candidates for Rajasthan polls while on Friday, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) revealed the names of 26 candidates for Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan election: AAP releases fourth list of 26 candidates including Ajmer North and South, Udaipur Rural