Rajasthan Assembly Election Voter Slip: A step-by-step guide to download it

Rajasthan Election 2023​: The people of Rajasthan will go to the polls on Saturday (November 25) to elect their representatives to the 200-member state assembly in a single phase. To exercise their franchise, the individual must be 18 years old and must be registered as a voter in the roll of the polling area of the constituency where he is ordinarily resident.

A voter slip is issued for each eligible individual to vote at their respective polling booths. It is essential to present the voter slip while casting the vote. Though Election Commission employees usually deliver the voter slip to voters at home, if you haven't received it yet, there's no need to worry because the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made the online process for downloading voter slips easier. The voter slips with all the details like polling booth, dates and location can now be downloaded easily.

Here is the complete step-by-step process to download your voter slip online:

Process to download voter slip:

To download the voter slip, visit the website https://voters.eci.gov.in/.

You will find the E-PIC Download section on the right-hand side of the page.

A new webpage will open and you will be asked for registration.

Register and login by filling in the required details.

Next, you have to enter your EPIC number (voter ID card number) and state

Then, click on the search option and you will see your name on the page

OTP will be sent to your mobile number for verification.

After entering the OTP, you can easily download the voter slip.

