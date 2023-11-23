Rajasthan Election | 'Red Diary has become symbol of Congress's corruption': Amit Shah in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : X Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the 'red diary' has become the symbol of Congress's corruption and the people of Rajasthan are questioning Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about it.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, the Home Minister exuded confidence in forming government in the state. "In the last six months, I have been visiting Rajasthan. I have visited the entire Rajasthan and I want to say with confidence that the next government in Rajasthan is being formed by the BJP. There is a mood of change among the people in every corner of Rajasthan. The people of Rajasthan have made up their minds to bid farewell to the Congress government which has failed and failed in every field," he said.

Amit Shah on 'red dairy'

Shah further said that it never happened in Indian history that Rs 2.35 crore cash and 1 kg of gold got caught in the ministry's cupboard but there was no reaction from CM Ashok Gehlot. "Lal Diary has become the symbol of Congress's corruption...It never happened in Indian history that Rs 2.35 crore cash and 1 kg of gold got caught in the ministry's cupboard but there was no reaction from CM Ashok Gehlot. I have never seen anybody reacting too casually to corruption," the Home Minister said.

"People are questioning Ashok Gehlot about the 'red diary'. Why are they afraid of it?" he added.

Shah slams Gehlot for appeasement politics

Accusing the Congress government in the state of doing politics of appeasement, he said the public is very troubled by this. "Appeasement politics is at its peak in the Gehlot government. In the last five years, planned riots have taken place in Chhabra, Bhilwara, Karauli, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Nohar, Mewat, Malpura, and Jaipur. But the Rajasthan government did not take any action against rioters due to vote bank politics".

He further said that in the last five years, Congress has introduced the politics of nepotism, corruption and appeasement. "The people of Rajasthan are very troubled by this. In the last 5 years, if anyone has had the worst situation in Rajasthan, it has been that of women and Dalits," he added.

Shah said that bulldozers were used on Ram Darbar in Salasar, Shivalinga was broken with a drilling machine in Alwar, bulldozers were turned on Gaushala in Kathumar, and many cases of such appeasement have been seen in Rajasthan.

"In the last five years, crime cases have been registered against more than 2 lakh women in Rajasthan. There were more than 35 thousand rape incidents, of which more than 15 thousand underage girls were raped. On average, 19 rape cases were reported every day in Rajasthan," said Amit Shah.

He said that the condition of farmers in Rajasthan is also very bad. "The Gehlot government, which came to power by promising loan waiver within 10 days, did not waive the loans of even 5 per cent of the farmers in five years," he added.

On the seven guarantees announced by the Rajasthan chief minister, he said, “Ashok Gehlot does not have any guarantee of his own, what guarantee is he giving?”

Shah said the BJP has a track record of fulfilling the toughest resolutions while citing examples of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370. When asked whether the chief minister of Rajasthan will be from among the MLAs, he said the MLAs will take a decision on it.

On Rahul Gandhi's 'panauti' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said abusive words have been used against the PM and the public will respond to it during voting.

Rajasthan election

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled for elections on November 25, and the counting of votes will be on December 3.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.