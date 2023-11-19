Rajasthan election: 'Congress leaders are working to run out each other', says PM Modi at poll rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 19) said that the Congress in Rajasthan is like a cricket team in which batsmen are working to run out each other.

Addressing a public rally in Taranagar, Churu district, the Prime Minister said, "Nowadays the whole country is filled with enthusiasm for cricket. In cricket, a batsman comes and scores runs for his team. But there is such a fight among the Congress party that these people are busy running each other out. Five years of Congress government in Rajasthan were spent in running out each other. Those who are left are getting hit wickets by giving wrong statements on women and other issues, and the rest are taking bribes and doing match-fixing."

PM Modi slams Congress govt

Slamming the Ashok Gehlot government, PM Modi said this is the Congress misled bravehearts for decades on the issue of One Rank, One Pension. "This is a brave land, where the bravery of its sons plays a big role in keeping the entire country safe. Congress has left no stone unturned to deceive the children of such a land. On the issue of 'One Rank One Pension', the Congress kept the bravehearts of this place in trouble for decades, misled them, made them suffer a lot," he said.

He said that if BJP comes to power in the state then the government will throw out the team of corrupt people from Rajasthan. BJP will score development rapidly and victory will be for Rajasthan, victory will be for the future of Rajasthan, victory will be for the mothers, sisters, youth and farmers of Rajasthan," he added.

PM Modi further said that to protect the Rajasthan's culture, it is very important to remove the Congress government. "The more you stay away from the Congress government, the more you save Rajasthan, the more assured your future is. Congress and development were enemies of each other, and they will remain enemies," he said.

"The complete story of Congress's license to loot is recorded in the red diary, and now slowly the pages of the red diary have started to open. Here, the pages of the red diary are unfolding, and there, Gehlot Ji's fuse blows and the magician's tricks are starting to appear in the red diary," said PM.

He said that the relationship between good intentions and Congress is like that of light and darkness. "What will be the intention of a government that even devours the money meant for drinking water?" said the PM.

PM Modi on petrol price

"Your bus fare is expensive, and riding a scooter or bike has become difficult, all due to the Congress's looting. The BJP government at the center has made petrol affordable for the entire country. As soon as the BJP government comes to power in Rajasthan after December 3, a review of petrol rates in Rajasthan will be conducted, similar to other states," he added.

Rajasthan election

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled for elections on November 25, and the counting of votes will be on December 3.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.