Sonia Gandhi tasks Congress' senior leaders to resolve political crisis in Madhya Pradesh

In a desperate attempt to retain its MLAs, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has assigned the task of resolving the crisis and take charge of the situation in Madhya Pradesh to party's central leaders.

As per the news agency ANI, former Union minister Mukul Wasnik, senior leader Harish Rawat and Madhya Pradesh Congress unit in-charge Deepak Babaria have been moved to Bhopal as Observers to hold talks with party MLAs. They have been tasked to mediate between the revolting MLAs and the party and resolve their grievances.

Meanwhile, Congress has sent two of its leaders-- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh--- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, and senior leader Harish Rawat among others.

The Congress' move comes a day after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the party followed by 22 MLAs on Tuesday, that came as a jolt to the party. Congress is now making all-out efforts to save Kamal Nath government in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had, on Tuesday, said that there is nothing to worry about as the party will prove its majority in the assembly and added that his government will complete its term.

