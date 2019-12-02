'Nirmala or Nirbala': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe at Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe at Finance Minister in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has yet again stoked controversy with an objectionable statement -- this time in the Parliament. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Chowdhury referred to the finance minister as "Nirbala Sitharaman."

"There is respect for you but sometimes I wonder if calling you Nirbala Sitharaman instead of Nirmala Sitharaman would be right or not. You are a minister but do you even speak your mind or not," the Congress leader said in a jibe.

On Sunday, Chowdhury had termed Modi and Shah as "infiltrators" in Delhi. The Congress leader said Modi and Shah are migrants since they have their homes in Gujarat but are now living in Delhi. A war of words also broke out in Lok Sabha over Chowdhury's remarks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking an apology from him.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took a swipe at the Congress over its president Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin, saying its own leader is an "infiltrator" and it targets others in a similar manner.

ALSO READ | Kashmir is like a concentration camp: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

ALSO READ | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury leaves Sonia Gandhi mortified in Lok Sabha