Sachin Pilot to hold press conference at 10 am as political power game in Rajasthan intensifies

Amid rising political turmoil in the state of Rajasthan, sacked Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister in the state, Sachin Pilot will be addressing a press conference today at 10 am. Pilot was sacked from his posts yesterday after started a rebellion along with his support group of MLAs. The Congress party, while sacking Pilot from all offices in Rajasthan, also left the door open for a face-saving exit from the situation for both the party as well as the young leader after they said that if Sachin Pilot would return to the helm he would be welcomed.

Earlier, Sachin Pilot and his supporters skipped the party meeting called by CM Ashok Gehlot raising speculations that Congress could meet the same fate as they did in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

While BJP has denied any contact with Sachin Pilot, they have not ruled out a floor test if the number game gets more complexed than it already is.

Pilot had tweeted yesterday, "My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today."

