'Not too late yet...submit data by Aug 13': Mandaviya counters Delhi govt over letter row on oxygen deaths

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday countered the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over its claim of not having received any letter from the Centre inquiring about deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second Covid-19 wave.

In a tweet, Mandaviya shared the communication sent by his ministry on July 26 in this regard. He said "it is not too late" and that the Delhi government can send data by August 13 so that the health ministry can reply to Parliament on the issue.

""Here is the copy of the mail sent by my ministry to the Delhi government on 26th July. It's not too late yet! By August 13 you can send the data so that we can answer the question in Parliament. After reviewing with your officers, please send the necessary data as soon as possible," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the city government did not receive any letter from the Centre inquiring about deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second COVID-19 wave.

The Delhi minister, however, said they have decided to share all the details with the central government.

"I read in newspaper reports that the Centre is saying that it has asked state governments to share the number of oxygen-related deaths. The Delhi government has not received any letter on oxygen-related deaths. When you (Centre) have not written any letter, how can you say that states are not informing you? We had formed an inquiry committee but you did not allow it (probe) to happen through the Delhi LG," he had said.

On Tuesday, the central government at a press briefing had said only one state has till now reported "suspected" deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 after the Centre sought the data from them on such fatalities following the raising of the issue in Parliament.

