Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Governor asks Kamal Nath to face floor test on March 17, else govt falls

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has asked chief minister Kamal Nath to face a floor test on Tuesday else it will be considered that he doesn't have the majority in the state assembly. Tandon's fresh directive comes two days after he first asked Kamal Nath to face a floor test on Monday, after the commencement of the budget session of the assembly. The directive went in vain as the house was adjourned till March 26 after the state government said legislature sessions in several other states were adjourned due to the coronavirus scare.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh BJP filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking an order to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to hold a floor test within 12 hours. The petition contended that despite the clear-cut directions issued by the Governor to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek vote of confidence and prove his majority on the floor of the house on March 16, after the address by the Governor was over, the item for seeking the confidence vote has not been included in the business to be transacted on the floor of the House.

The plea filed by former Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan said that on account of lack of confidence and resignation of 22 MLAs of Congress party, out of which the resignation of six MLAs having been already accepted by the Speaker, the government led by Kamal Nath has been reduced to a minority.

"It has no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right to remain in power even for a single day. All possible attempts are being made by the Hon'ble Chief Minister to convert his minority government into majority by giving all possible threats, allurements to the members of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. The horse-trading is at its peak," said the petition.

