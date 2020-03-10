Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Crisis: BJP not to offer Jyotiraditya Scindia CM post if the Kamal Nath govt falls, say sources

Amid high political drama in Madhya Pradesh which has pushed the Kamal Nath-led Congress government into a crisis, sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) say that the 'rebel' Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia may join the saffron party. However, the sources also claim that the party maintained that they will not offer CM post to Scindia.

Reports claim that Jyotiraditya Scindia had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on Monday. The sources also said that Scindia is likely to attend the BJP legislature party meet to be held in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

The BJP believes that the Kamal Nath government will fall due to a purported internal war between the CM and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The party says MP govt will be in a minority in a few days as MLAs close to Scindia will leave the Congress party.

On Monday, All the 20 cabinet ministers of the Congress government present in Bhopal handed over their resignations to Chief Minister Kamal Nath at around 11.30 p.m.

Sources in the BJP told India Today, that they will not offer Jyotiraditya Scindia the post of chief minister if the Kamal Nath government falls. The BJP will explore government formation if the Congress government in the state collapses, sources added.

The sources also said that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may stake claim to form the government if the Kamal Nath government loses majority. Scindia is most likely to be sent to the Rajya Sabha and his loyalist MLAs may be accommodated into the cabinet, the sources said.

Scindia, on the other hand, is likely to meet the BJP leaders either in Delhi or in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "We tried to contact Scindia ji, but has been told that he is suffering from Swine Flu. So, haven't been able to contact him."

Meanwhile, the BJP has called a meeting of the legislature party in Bhopal on Tuesday evening to choose its leader. The Congress legislature party will also hold a meeting on Tuesday.

