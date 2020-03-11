MP crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP at 12 noon | LIVE

Image Source : ANI BJP MLAs reach Gurugram hotel

Amid political tussle in Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress are going extra miles to guard their MLAs. In a late-night development, the Bharatiya Janta Party brought all its MLAs to Gurugram Hotel. In a desperate attempt, Congress also brought all its remaining MLAs to Jaipur. Meanwhile, the rebel Congress MLAs have been shifted to Bengaluru.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scindia resigned from Congress, the party he was working 18 years for. He took with him 22 Congress MLAs which seriously undermined Kamal Nath government's majority, which was wafer-thin to start with. Congress had 114 seats in 230 seat strong Madhya Pradesh assembly but a massive deduction of 22 has made the party unable to reach the magic figure required for majority which now stands at 104. Late on Tuesday, after it became clear that Jyotiraditya Scindia was not going to join BJP during the day, Kamal Nath emerged from the shadows and claimed that he was in touch with all rebel MLAs and that his government will win trust vote.

Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis: Live Updates

08:39 am: Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP today

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the party after serving 18 years, is likely to join Bhartiya Janta Party today at 12 noon.

08:18 am: Congress tasks senior leaders for crisis management in Madhya Pradesh​

At a time when uncertainty looms large over the fate of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has tasked party's central leaders for resolving the crisis and take charge of the situation in Bhopal.​

07:35 am: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs are staying at ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram.

