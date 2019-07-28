When mother kisses son, is it sex? Jitan Ram Manjhi uses bizarre logic to defend Azam Khan's sexist remark

When a mother kisses son, is it sex?: Jitan Ram Manjhi's biarre defence on Azam Khan's sexist remark

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday came in defence of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, whose sexist remark against Lok Sabha deputy speaker Rama Devi Rama Devi inside Parliament irked widespread criticism.

Hindustani Awam Morcha leader said that Azam Khan's remark is being misinterpreted. "So he should apologize but not resign," said Jitan Ram Manjhi said defending Azam Khan.

ALSO READ: Azam Khan is 'land mafia', cheat: Sangeet Som

"When brother, sister meet they kiss, is it equal to sex? Mother kisses son, son kisses mother, is it sex?" Jitan Ram Manjhi told ANI. However, Manjhi has seemed to invoke another controversy with his bizarre comment, made in defence of the Samajwadi Party MP.

After quitting Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, Manjhi has been leading his own political party, the Hindustan Awam Morcha.

ALSO READ: Azam Khan, his eyes and Rama Devi: Jab Lok Sabha turned filmy

Azam Khan had created a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against Rama Devi when she was presiding over the debate on the triple talaq bill this Thursday in the Lok Sabha.

Despite several BJP MPs seeking an apology from Khan for his remarks, he has not apologised and said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary.

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla has assured the House that he will make a decision shortly after consulting leaders of various parties.

(With ANI input)

VIDEO: Azam Khan's sexist comment: Smriti Irani,Mimi chakraborty seek action on Azam Khan

ALSO READ: Opinion | Azam Khan must apologize unconditionally in Lok Sabha

ALSO READ: Suffering from mental perversion: Swaraj calls for stringent punishment to Azam Khan for controversial remark