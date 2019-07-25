Azam Khan, his eyes and Rama Devi: Jab Lok Sabha turned filmy

Image Source : p.s. Rama Devi, Azam Khan did not mean any harm. He is just as filmy as the aam aadmi is.

The Lok Sabha turned oddly filmy on Thursday, when Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan appropriated the most Bollywood lines in "honour" of the Chair (read: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rama Devi).

In the mid of a discussion and out of nowhere, maybe, Azam Khan had said to Rama Devi: "Aap mujhe itni achchhi lagti hain ki mann chahta aapki aankhon mein dekhta rahoon. [I like you so much, Rama Devi that I want to look into eyes for eternity]"

OMG!

To this, Rama Devi said: "This is not the way you speak to a woman. Expunge your remark."

And Khan said: "You are very respected. You're like my sister."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav came in defence of his MP and said: "I don't think Azam Khan ji meant any disrespect to the chair [Rama Devi]. These [BJP MPs] people are so rude. Who are they to raise fingers?"

Hona kya thha! The Lower House broke into a disagreement over what the decorum of the House should be.

Aaah!

To this end, Speaker Om Birla asked Azam Khan to apologise, saying his remark was not weaved well.

Akhilesh Yadav too asked Khan to apologise.

p.s. Rama Devi, Azam Khan did not mean any harm. He is just as filmy as the aam aadmi is.