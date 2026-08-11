'Attempt to kill Hemant Soren': Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari's big charge against BJP MLAs amid protest

Ranchi:

Amid the ongoing agitation by students over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, state Health Minister and Congress leader Irfan Ansari has levelled a serious allegation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ansari claimed that BJP MLAs who staged a protest outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on Monday (August 10) were not merely demonstrating, but had allegedly put the Chief Minister's life at risk.

Speaking in Ranchi, Ansari said the Chief Minister had a narrow escape while the Assembly was in session. He questioned the rationale behind holding a protest at Soren's residence and said the situation could have turned dangerous, particularly because Soren was present at home with his wife and children.

"Yesterday, our Chief Minister had a narrow escape. While the House was in session, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in at the Chief Minister's residence. That was not a protest; it was an attempt to kill. Just imagine, if a tribal Chief Minister of a state lives by the roadside without adequate security, and a protest is staged right there... suppose someone had jumped over the wall? The Chief Minister was there, along with his wife and children. If something untoward had happened, who would have been held responsible?" he asked.

Ansari further added, "That is why I have demanded today, and I have urged the Speaker that such individuals be identified. What was the intent behind this? And if the intent was murder or attempted murder then certainly, the strictest possible action must be taken against the BJP MLAs. That is my demand."

Congress minister seeks action against those involved

Ansari said he had raised the matter with the Speaker and demanded that the BJP legislators involved in the protest be identified. He questioned whether there was any intention beyond political protest and argued that the authorities should examine the circumstances and the purpose behind the demonstration.

The Congress leader further maintained that if an investigation establishes that the protest was intended to cause harm to the Chief Minister, stringent action should follow. Notably, his remarks have added another political dimension to the ongoing confrontation between the ruling alliance and the BJP over the students' agitation.

What did CM Hemant Soren say?

In view of the students' continuing protest, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that his government has accepted most of their demands. The Chief Minister also indicated that the government is willing to examine concerns surrounding the state's examination process. "We are ready to review all the exams. The examination system will be improved," Soren said. The Chief Minister's statement comes as students continue to press their demands over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

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