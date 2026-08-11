Lionel Messi takes indefinite break from football after father's death, no return date set

New Delhi:

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has reportedly taken a break from football following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. His father, Jorge, passed away a few days ago at a clinic in Rosario after a prolonged illness.

As per a report in ANI, citing Goal.com, media reports in Argentina have cited that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has stepped away from professional commitments to be with his loved ones during this difficult period.

No set date for return

The report further added that the Argentine star has not set a date for his return to Inter Miami, which highlights that the sport is currently in the back seat as he focuses on his family. Jorge played a crucial role in shaping Messi's football career. He was his son's agent and strategic adviser after Messi's football career took off. He played a key role in Lionel's early career at Newell's Old Boys and also facilitated his move to Spain to join Barcelona's youth academy when the Argentine skipper was 13. Jorge had four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol. He was married to Celia Cuccittini.

Old Boys, Barcelona pay tribute to Jorge

Following the news of Jorge's passing, Lionel Messi’s childhood club Newell’s Old Boys took to social media and paid their tribute to his father. In their statement, the club talked about how big a role Jorge had played in shaping Messi’s career and thanked him for his services in shaping the career of Lionel Messi.

“Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys bids farewell with deep sorrow and grief to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario. Recognised leproso fan, businessman, and father of the Argentine national team captain, Lionel Andrés Messi,” the club said in a statement.

Barcelona also paid their tribute to the tragic news. "The President and the Board of Directors of FC Barcelona express their deepest condolences on the passing of Jorge Messi, father of former Barça player and legend Lionel Messi, and, on behalf of the entire Barça family, extend their condolences to the Messi family," the club said in a statement.

"FC Barcelona thanks Jorge Messi for his commitment to our Club, for entrusting us with the beginnings and the most glorious years of his son Leo's football career. May he rest in peace," it added.

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