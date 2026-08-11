PM Modi posts new video on Instagram, appeals citizens to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign | WATCH

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a new video on his official Instagram account and made a special appeal to citizens ahead of Independence Day. In the video, he is seen urging people across the country to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a festival in every household. He also urged citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes and celebrate August 15 with pride and patriotic spirit. The message came as India is set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. Ahead of the national festival, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being observed across the country, while Tiranga Yatras are also being organised in different parts of India.

What did PM Modi say?

In the video shared on Instagram, PM Modi called upon citizens to celebrate Independence Day with pride and remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. He also urged people to reaffirm their commitment towards building a developed India. "Let us celebrate August 15 with pride and honour, pay tribute to the freedom fighters, and take a pledge for a developed India. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga. Let us hoist the Tricolour at every home," PM Modi said.

Watch the video here:

What is being done under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign?

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being observed throughout August, encouraging people to display the national flag at their homes, shops, offices and public places. The campaign is aimed not just at encouraging citizens to hoist the Tricolour, but also at strengthening the sense of pride and emotional connection with the national flag. Government bodies and various organisations are organising programmes across the country, with citizens participating in collective flag-hoisting events as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

When was the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched?

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in 2022. Since then, it has been observed every year ahead of Independence Day, encouraging citizens to actively participate in the national celebrations. In 2026, people are once again being encouraged to display the Tricolour at their balconies, rooftops or main entrances and celebrate Independence Day together with their neighbours and communities.

A nationwide call to celebrate Independence Day

PM Modi's latest appeal comes as preparations for Independence Day gather momentum across the country. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative has become an important part of the celebrations, giving citizens an opportunity to participate in the national festival from their own homes and communities.

PM Modi's videos go viral on Instagram

It is worth noting that PM Modi's videos have been going viral on Instagram in recent days. His video on the NEET examination issue created a record for the most-viewed video within 24 hours and has crossed 400 million views. PM Modi is the world's most-followed active leader on Instagram, with 106 million followers on the platform. On X, he has more than 107 million followers.

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