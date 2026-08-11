OPINION | Jharkhand: Why is Hemant Soren avoiding CBI probe?

New Delhi:

Job aspirants sitting on dharna for more than three weeks in Ranchi marched to the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. Police had to resort to a lathi charge and tear gas to disperse them. The protesters are demanding a CBI probe into all leaks that took place during the JPSC and other civil exams. Hemant Soren's government has agreed to most of the demands, but it is adamant on getting the probe done through the CID.

The JMM-led government is now under pressure. On Monday, the dismissed chairperson of Jharkhand Public Service Commission L. Khiangte was arrested. Three other JPSC members tendered their resignations.

Questions arise: Why is Hemant Soren’s government wary of handing over the probe to CBI? What connection does L Khiangte have with the chief minister? I consider the demands of Jharkhand protesters justified. Their protests were peaceful. They did not make reels or memes abusing any leader, nor did they attack any policeman.

In spite of this, police carried out a lathi charge at least four times in a span of ten hours and fired several dozen tear gas shells to disperse them. The assembly is located away from the city, yet the protesters, in thousands, marched to the assembly. Clearly, the protesters are getting wide support. Those sitting on dharna were not provided food ordered from Zomato, nor were arrangements made nearby for their night stay.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi confined himself to remarking that he was against the lathi charge. Rahul probably forgot that his party Congress is a partner in Hemant Soren's government. He could have asked Soren to accept the protesters’ demands. The students have not asked for any minister’s resignation. They are only demanding a CBI probe. When allegations of large-scale irregularities in examinations point towards those in the government, how can anybody trust a CID probe? Where is the problem in ordering a CBI probe?

Parliament: Rahul must show patience to hear Amit Shah's reply

The logjam in Parliament continued on Tuesday. Lok Sabha had to be adjourned for the day. In the melee, the bill to rename Kerala as Keralam was passed. MPs belonging to NDA and opposition parties staged protests outside Parliament. The Congress is insisting on Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the police action taken against protesters near Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The government wants a full-fledged discussion on the paper leaks issue, after which Amit Shah will reply. Conversely, the opposition wants Amit Shah’s statement first. Only two days are left before the monsoon session ends, while important bills like FCRA, Delimitation and Women’s Reservation bills are pending. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said it cannot happen that opposition leaders are allowed to make their points and then create uproar or stage a walkout when Amit Shah replies.

Parliament must function. Opposition must ask questions. Amit Shah must reply, then where is the problem? Hearing Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, it seems he never anticipated that Amit Shah would agree to reply to points raised about Jantar Mantar protests and police action after a debate. Now that Amit Shah has agreed, Rahul Gandhi feels if the Home Minister gives convincing replies, it could be embarrassing for the party. He has, therefore, added new conditions. Rahul Gandhi wants to ask questions, but at the same time, he wants to dictate the replies that the Home Minister is expected to give. Those who ask questions must have the patience and courage to listen to the minister's replies.

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