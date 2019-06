BJP government crushes freedom of press, says Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Image Source : PTI Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress on Sunday cited media reports to accuse the Modi government of indulging in "sheer vindictiveness" by freezing advertisements to some newspapers critical of the dispensation.

Congress' attack came after media reports claimed that the government has stopped providing advertisements to some newspapers critical of its certain policies and actions.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tagged some of the reports to claim that the government had stopped advertisements to newspapers for "exposing Rafale scam", for being critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and for reporting on alleged model code of conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"BJP government crushes freedom of media and indulges in sheer vindictiveness by freezing ads to 4 newspapers (sic)," he tweeted.

BJP Govt crushes Freedom of Media & indulges in sheer vindictiveness by freezing ads to 4 newspapers



▪️The Hindu for exposing Rafale Scam

▪️Assam Tribune for being critical of CAB

▪️The Telegraph for being critical of Govt

▪️TOI for exposing MCC by PM



This is Modi 2.0 for you! pic.twitter.com/bDzq5WqnqB — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 30, 2019

"This is Modi 2.0 for you!" Surjewala added.

A report which claimed that the government had stopped giving advertisements to some newspapers also quoted an official as saying that "under Congress governments too", such bans lasted for a shorter period.

In another tweet, Surjewala tagged another media report on media freedom and said "as plain governmental subjugation, advertisement revenue, corporate ownership & marketing teams take over editorial control; Free media & dissent is the first casualty (sic)".

