'Mamata govt will collapse if...': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya claims 41 MLAs ready to leave TMC

Image Source : ANI Kailash Vijayvargiya is BJP's West Bengal in-charge.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday made a sensational claim that at least 41 MLAs of Mamata's party were in touch with him.

Talking to reporters in Kolkata, Vijayvargiya, who is BJP's Bengal in-charge, said the Trinamool government will collapse in Bengal if he lets the MLAs join the saffron party. Vijayvargiya, however, said that only those with clean image will be allowed to join BJP.

"I have a list of 41 MLAs who want to join the BJP. The Bengal government will collapse if I let them in. We are exploring their background and only leaders with a clean image would be allowed to join. Everyone believes that the Mamata government is going out," news agency

ANI quoted Vijayvargiya, as saying.

मेरे पास 41 विधायकों की सूची हैं, वे बीजेपी में आना चाहते हैं। मैं उन्हें बीजेपी में शामिल करूं तो बंगाल में सरकार गिर जाएगी। हम देख रहे हैं कि किसे लेना है और किसे नहीं। अगर छवि खराब है किसी की तो हम नहीं लेंगे। सबको लग रहा है ममता बनर्जी की सरकार जा रही है: कैलाश विजयवर्गीय,BJP pic.twitter.com/f6Tj833mxZ — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 14, 2021

Vijayvargiya's statement has come days after Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick claimed that 6 of BJP's 7 MPs would soon join the TMC. Mallick said that several leaders who joined the BJP recently are willing to comeback to Trinamool. But the final decision rests with Mamata Banerjee. They will be taken back only if she allows, Mallick had said.

Assembly election in West Bengal is likely to be held in April/May this year.