Mamata won't leave Nabanna after election loss like Trump's refusal to walk out of White House: Dilip Ghosh

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has suddenly become a hot topic in the West Bengal election campaign. Soon after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee compared BJP workers with Trump's supporters, the saffron party responded in the same vein.

Addressing a rally in Nadia on Monday, Mamata Banerjee said BJP's cadre will behave like Trump supporters if they lose election. She was referring to the the US Capitol Hill Clash on January 7 in which hundreds of Trump supporters stormed into the Congressional building. At least 4 people were killed in the violence as the police struggled to control the huge crowd.

"Despite losing, Trump keeps insisting that he has won. Similarly, BJP will say 'hum jeeta hai' (we have won)," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

Mamata Banerjee said the BJP has turned itself into a 'washing machine' where "tainted leaders come out clean after joining it".

"BJP is the biggest junk party in the country. It's a dustbin party filling up its rank and file with corrupt and rotten leaders from other parties. You must have seen some (TMC) leaders switch over to the BJP. They have done it to protect the public money they had looted. We were removing them from our party. The BJP runs the party like a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they join them," she said.

Dilip Ghosh calls Mamata 'dictator'

Responding to the West Bengal CM's charge, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh called Mamata a 'dictator' while compairing her with Trump.

"The manner in which Donald Trump is behaving today, if a dictator like Mamata Banerjee loses, she won't leave Nabanna. Her behaviour makes people think that she can do something like this. She won't be ready to leave Nabannna even if she loses election," news agency ANI quoted Dilip Ghosh, as saying.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) has always shown Trump-like adamant behaviour, a dictatorial behaviour. Her party itself has no democracy, people are leaving and going away. There's no democracy or law and order in state," he added.