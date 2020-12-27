Image Source : ANI 'Debate with farmers in public': Kejriwal throws open challenge before Centre amid raging stir

Amid a raging farm stir at various entry points in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed farmers' concerns as he reached Singhu border Sunday evening. Addressing thousands of farmers, AAP convener threw an open challenge before the government to debate in public with the farmer leaders over the contentious agri reforms laws.

"I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about farm laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further appealed to the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. "Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the farm laws," he said.

"The Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers' lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why have you brought the laws then? Tear and throw it away," Kejriwal further said post a visit to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers have been agitating against the three laws near Delhi, which is going through a harsh spell of winter, unrelenting in their demand of withdrawal of the legislations. The farmers had reached Singhu border over a month ago.

Earlier on Saturday, the protesting farmer unions decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks. They had also decided that a tractor march will be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30.

Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping. The protests have also led to traffic congestion forcing police to divert vehicular movement.

