Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Come forward, discuss': Amit Shah's direct appeal to protesting farmers

With the government open to debate points of contention in the new agricultural reforms, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasised on having a dialogue with the farmers, urging them to discuss their issues. Thousands of farmers have been protesting in biting cold at various entry points to Delhi even as Centre reached out to the agitators multiple times to find a solution to the ongoing deadlock over the agri laws.

"Some people are protesting over the reforms in the agriculture sector. I would like to appeal to them to come forward and discuss it with the government to find a solution," Shah said at an event in Assam's Kamrup today.

On Thursday, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Vivek Aggarwal wrote to the protesting unions and invited them for fresh talks. He also made it clear that it would not be "logical" to include in the agenda any new demand related to the MSP, which is out of the purview of the three new farm laws.

READ MORE: Farmers must realize, Congress and Left are using them for their own political agenda

On Wednesday, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for the last 28 days, had asked the government to not repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but to come up with a "concrete offer" in writing for the resumption of talks.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Friday demanded that the Centre arrange trains so that farmers from different parts of the country reach the ongoing protests at Delhi's border points, adding that they are ready to pay the cost of tickets for all peasants.

On Friday, several farmer unions held a meeting, but no decision could be taken on the Centre's latest letter.