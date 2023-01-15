Women's rights not priority for Taliban: Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid

Follow us on Image Source : AP Women's rights not a priority for Taliban, says the group's spox. Zabiullah Mujahid.

Almost a month after women's education was banned by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has come out in the open to make yet another controversial statement. Speaking about women's rights Mujahid said that 'overturning restrictions against women is not a priority for the group.'

"The Islamic Emirate tries to regulate all matters in accordance with the Islamic Sharia, and the ruling government cannot allow act against the Sharia in the country," Khaama Press reported the Taliban spokesperson as saying.

Mujahid also asked international aid organizations to understand the religious demands in Afghanistan and avoid tying humanitarian aid to politics.

Earlier on January 13th, 11 countries had urged the group to remove all restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan and allow them to return to public life. The Taliban's move to ban women from attending college and universities had sparked nationwide protests resulting in a full ban on women's education after class 6 in the country.

UN's take on ban on women's education in Afghanistan

The United Nation's human rights chief Volker Türk condemned the growing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan last year and urged the Taliban regime to reverse them as soon as possible. He had also warned the Taliban of the terrible consequences of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.

