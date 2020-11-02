WHO director general self-isolates after being identified as contact of COVID-19 infected person

Image Source : AP In this photo released by WHO, World Health Organisation on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, gestures during a special session on the COVID-19 respnse. The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday announced his self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home," Ghebreyesus tweeted.

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

He stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems.

"My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable," Ghebreyesus said.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage