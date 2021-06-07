Lifting Covid restrictions too quickly could be disastrous: WHO Director General

Image Source : AP WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed concerns about its timing.

Cautioning that the Delta variant may have global transmission effects, Ghebreyesus said, “With the increased global transmission of variants of concern including the Delta variant. Hence, lifting restrictions too quickly could be disastrous for those who are not vaccinated.”

“We see a two-track pandemic. Many countries still face an extremely dangerous situation, while those with highest vaccination rates are starting to talk about ending restrictions, but they must be eased cautiously, with viral circulation & response capacities,” he added.

As part of unlocking, many states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra are among the major states that have eased lockdown restrictions, which were reimposed from mid-April as the devastating second wave hit the country.

Shops in markets and malls reopened in Delhi on Monday, and other economic activities like registration of properties, offices and metro services, also resumed after nearly one and a half months, following more relaxation of lockdown restrictions, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cautioned people against any laxity. The Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the city, also started operating on Monday, but with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

