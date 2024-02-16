Video: Smoke spreads inside metro station in Washington DC, passengers evacuated safely

Follow us on Image Source : @AGISACUTIE VIA TWITTER Video captured smoke spreading inside a metro station in DC as passengers told to evacuate

Washington DC: A panic moment was captured when smoke was spreading from inside a metro station in Washington, DC on Thursday (February 15) afternoon as people were seen running out of the station and headed for the exit. An insulator under a rail car had caught fire, D.C.'s Fire and Emergency Services agency posted on their official social media account on X.

Firefighters arrived on scene at the Eastern Market Metro Station and 'quickly extinguished' the fire.

Video: People evacuated the Eastern Market Metro station

The fire department added that nine patients had non-life-threatening injuries from the incident, with one of them being transported to a hospital. "Metro Station Box Alarm - Eastern Market Metro Station - 700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE - #DCsBravest working with @wmata to ventilate station. No injuries to report at this time," the fire department said in an X post.

Fire department reveals reason for fire

According to the statement released by the fire department, the source of the smoke was an insulator that caught fire under a rail car in the Eastern Market station in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

Later, the Metro also released a statement saying a preliminary investigation revealed arcing from a third-rail “shoe” that links power to rail cars.

"Update: insulator on fire under railcar in the station. Fire extinguished- our crews working with Metro to ventilate. 8 total patients evaluated, 1 of them transported as of now," it added hours after the safe evacuation.

According to the Washington Post, service was suspended on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines between the Federal Center SW and Stadium-Armory stations. Shuttle buses have been requested.

(With input from agency)

