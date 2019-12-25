Viral photo: Spanish school teacher shows up wearing organ bodysuit in Biology class, leaves students stunned

Image Source : PHOTO: TWITTER Spanish school teacher adopts unique way to teach students

A teacher in Spanish school adopted a unique way to teach students about human body wearing a anatomy bodysuit with body's internal organs printed on it.

The teacher surprised students in a Biology class when she entered the classroom wearing a anatomy bodysuit.

Veronic Duque, who holds a teaching experience over 15 years teaches a number of subjects to 3rd graders including science, English, art, social studies and Spanish.

Duque was inspired of using this unique way to teach her students when she found the anatomy suit while surfing the internet.

Speaking to a local news portal, Duque said that she knows how hard it is for the students to understand and learn about the internal human body, therefore she thought of using this way so that it can help them visualise better.

Duque was accompanied by her husband who clicked pictures of her and posted on Twitter following which they went viral, and being lauded for using an innovative way in her teaching.

ALSO READ: RBI introduces new prepaid payment card for digital transaction up to Rs 10,000

ALSO READ: 12 iconic quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary