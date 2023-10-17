Biden to visit Israel and Jordan tomorrow as Netanyahu vows to 'wipe out Hamas militants'

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

Amid the unprecedented war against Hamas, the US has confirmed that President Joe Biden will travel to the war-torn nation and then move to Jordan on Wednesday. The announcement came barely a minute ago by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, wherein he stressed that Biden's visit would boost the morale of the war-ravaged country.

Blinken made the announcement early on Tuesday after more than seven hours of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Biden will also meet Egyptian and Palestinian President

Shortly after in Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also announced that Biden would also go to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“We’ve been crystal clear about the need for humanitarian aid to be able to continue to flow into Gaza,” Kirby said. “That has been a consistent call by President Biden and certainly by this entire administration.”

Israel agrees to pass humanitarian aid through Gaza

Truckloads of aid idled on Monday at Egypt’s border with Gaza, barred from entry, as residents and humanitarian groups pleaded for water, food and fuel for dying generators, saying the tiny Palestinian territory sealed off by Israel after last week’s rampage by Hamas was near total collapse. However, after meeting Netanyahu, the US top diplomat has announced that the former has agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way.

According to the White House, Biden had been scheduled to travel to Pueblo, Colorado, on Monday but decided to postpone the visit so he could consult with his aides and speak with fellow leaders about the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

