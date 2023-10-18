'It appears 'other team' responsible for Gaza hospital deaths,' US President Biden tells Netanyahu

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden held a joint presser with Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

US President Joe Biden, who landed in Tel Aviv after the deadliest attack on a civilian hospital in Gaza, held a joint press briefing with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and accused "other team" responsible for the airstrike that killed at least 500 people and children. Although he did not name "Hamas" for the attack, it was obvious he pointed fingers at the militant group.

"The explosion at al-Ahli hospital in Gaza appears to have been caused by Gazan terror groups and not Israel," said Biden. "I am deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I’ve seen, it appears it was done by the other team, and not you,” the US President told Netanyahu.

"There are a lot of people out there who are not sure," he added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News