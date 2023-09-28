US Mission to India processes 1 million visas, now Indians made over 1 in 10 visa applications worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@USANDINDIA US Mission to India surpasses one million Visas in 2023

The US Mission to India has processed a record number of nonimmigrant visa applications until September 28, Thursday-- almost 20% more applications than in pre-pandemic 2019. According to the statement released by the US Embassy and Consulate in India, it has already processed one million visas for Indians.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has handed over the one-millionth passport to a couple in New Delhi and expressed gratitude for choosing America.

"Our partnership with India is one of the United States’ most important bilateral relationships, and in fact one of the most important relationships in the world. The ties between our people are stronger than ever, and we will continue our record-setting volume of visa work in the coming months to give as many Indian applicants as possible the opportunity to travel to the United States and experience the US-India friendship firsthand," said Garcetti.

Over 1.2 million Indians visited the United States last year

According to the statement, earlier last year over 1.2 million Indians visited the United States, "making this one of the most robust travel relationships in the world". With the latest development, India represents over 10% of all visa applicants worldwide, including 20% of all student visa applicants and 65% of all H&L-category (employment) visa applicants.

Further, speaking to the media, the US envoy credited the Embassy officials, and security personnel for processing a record number of documents in a record time. He said amid the continued high demand for US visas, America continues to invest heavily in visa operations in India. According to Garcetti, the Mission has expanded its staffing to facilitate more visa processing than ever before. The Mission has made significant capital improvements to existing facilities, such as the US Consulate in Chennai, and has inaugurated a new Consulate building in Hyderabad.

PM Modi's state visit to the US impact on visa

Besides, the statement said that the US Mission has also implemented strategies to increase efficiency, extending interview waiver eligibility to new visa categories and utilizing remote work to allow staff around the world to contribute to Indian visa processing.

Early next year, it said that the Mission plans to implement a pilot program that would allow domestic visa renewal for qualified H&L-category employment visa applicants.

As noted in the Joint Statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden during the President’s recent visit to India, the United States and India share a “close and enduring” partnership. Improved visa processing is only one example of the US Mission to India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening that partnership.

