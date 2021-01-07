Image Source : FILE IMAGE Moment of 'great dishonour, shame': Obama slams Trump, says he incited US Capitol violence

Slamming President Donald Trump for inciting violence on the US Capitol, his predecessor Barack Obama has mentioned it’s a second of “nice dishonour and disgrace” for the US. The assertion of the former common president got here hours after hundreds of pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday stormed the US Capitol, interrupting a joint session of Congress the place lawmakers have been set to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

“Historical past will rightly keep in mind in the present day’s violence on the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie in regards to the consequence of a lawful election, as a second of nice dishonour and disgrace for our nation. However we might be kidding ourselves if we handled it as a complete shock,” Obama mentioned in a prolonged assertion.

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021

For 2 months now, a political occasion and its accompanying media ecosystem has too usually been unwilling to inform their followers the reality — that this was not a very shut election and that President-elect Biden can be inaugurated on January 20, he mentioned.

“Their fantasy narrative has spiralled additional and farther from actuality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we’re seeing the results, whipped up right into a violent crescendo,” Obama mentioned.

Within the November three presidential election, Biden, a Democrat gained 306 Electoral Faculty votes whereas Trump, a Republican, mustered solely 232 votes.

Obama mentioned, “Proper now, Republican leaders have a selection made clear within the desecrated chambers of democracy. They’ll proceed down this highway and hold stoking the raging fires. Or they will select actuality and take the primary steps towards extinguishing the flames. They’ll select America.”

The previous president mentioned he was heartened to see many members of Trump’s occasion communicate up forcefully in the present day.

“Their voices add to the examples of Republican state and native election officers in states like Georgia who’ve refused to be intimidated and have discharged their duties honourably. We’d like extra leaders like these — proper now and within the days, weeks, and months forward as President-elect Biden works to revive a standard objective to our politics. It is as much as all of us as Individuals, no matter occasion, to assist him in that objective,” he mentioned.

In a separate assertion, former US President George W Bush mentioned he and the previous First Woman watched the scenes of “mayhem unfolding on the seat of our nation’s authorities in disbelief and dismay”.

“It’s a sickening and heartbreaking sight. That is how election outcomes are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic. I’m appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders for the reason that election and by the shortage of respect proven in the present day for our establishments, our traditions, and our legislation enforcement,” he mentioned.

The violent assault on the Capitol – and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated assembly of Congress – was undertaken by folks whose passions have been infected by falsehoods and false hopes. Rebel might do grave harm to our nation and repute, Bush mentioned.

Within the US, he mentioned, it’s the elementary accountability of each patriotic citizen to assist the rule of legislation.

“To those that are upset within the outcomes of the election: Our nation is extra essential than the politics of the second. Let the officers elected by the folks fulfil their duties and signify our voices in peace and security,” Bush mentioned.

Based on former US President Invoice Clinton, the “unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Structure, and our nation” was fuelled by greater than 4 years of “poison politics” spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing mistrust within the system and “pitting Individuals in opposition to each other”.

“We should reject in the present day’s violence, flip the web page and transfer ahead collectively — honouring our Structure, remaining dedicated to a authorities of the folks, by the folks, and for the folks,” he mentioned.

Former Secretary of State and First Woman, Hillary Clinton, mentioned “home terrorists” attacked a basis of American democracy: the peaceable switch of energy following free elections.

“We should reestablish the rule of legislation and maintain them accountable. Democracy is fragile. Our leaders should dwell as much as their accountability to guard it,” she mentioned.

Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush alleged that Trump provoked the disgusting occasions on the Capitol.

“He has gone from creating chaos to inciting rebellion. Mr President, settle for your defeat, go residence to Florida and let our elected officers do their jobs and rebuild confidence in our democracy,” he mentioned.

