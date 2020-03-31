Image Source : FILE US asks India to lift restriction on export of pharmaceutical ingredients (Representational image)

The officials of the United States on Tuesday urged India to lift the restriction to give the US access to pharmaceutical ingredients as demand in America surge due to coronavirus pandemic. As reported by news agency ANI, the governments of the two countries are holding discussions that are aimed at easing newly imposed restrictions on pharmaceutical ingredients' exports from India.

India imposed restrictions to ensure it has medicine needed to handle the crisis within the country. India is the world's leading supplier of generic drugs and is a key source for active pharmaceutical ingredients.

When asked about the US request to India, a state department spokesperson said: "We are collaborating, healthcare technology and personal protective equipment remain open even as large portions of our countries are shut down to reduce the risk of transmission."

Meanwhile, coronaivirus cases are continuing to surge giving rise to fears of a potential US drug supply shortage prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of novel coronavirus cases within the United States surpassed 150,000 and the death toll has reached 2838, according to John Hopkins University.

India's embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | COVID-19: H1B workers seek 180 instead of 60-day stay in US post-unemployment period ​