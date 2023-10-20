US: 19-year-old shoots three dead in Washington before killing himself, says police

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/REPRESENTATIVE A 13-year-old boy was among the deceased victims.

A 19-year-old man allegedly shot dead three people in central Washington on Thursday, before turning the gun on himself, according to the police.

In a statement, Toppenish Police Chief John Clary said that the accused shot dead a 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman, before he killed himself. A 21-year-old man was also shot by the attacker and is in critical condition.

“The motive behind this heinous act remains unknown at this time. The Toppenish Police Department is fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with our regional law enforcement partners to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event,” Clary said.

Additionally, police said there were no outstanding suspects and there was no ongoing threat to the community. Toppenish has a population of about 8,600 people.

Fox News reported that the suspect's identity is being withheld as his family members are being informed about the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge the community to respect their privacy and allow them the space to focus on their recovery," said the Toppenish Police Department further in the statement.

It is worth mentioning that there have been over 500 mass shootings in the United States this year. Last week, a man was arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding five police officers in Minnesota.

Prior to that, several people were shot and injured at Morgan State University and Holyoke, Massachusetts. Both incidents took place in the first week of October.

(with AP inputs)

