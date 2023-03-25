Iran should be prepared for US to act forcefully...: says Biden after suspected Iranian-linked attack in Syria

Follow us on Image Source : AP US will 'forcefully' protect personnel in Syria: says Joe Biden after suspected Iranian-linked attack

United States President Joe Biden in response to a suspected Iranian-linked attack in Syria killing a US contractor and injuring 6 Americans asserted that they would respond "forcefully" to protect its personnel. Just after the attack, the US retaliated with airstrikes.' United States President Joe Biden who is on a state visit said that the US does not seek conflict with Iran but they should be prepared for the US to act forcefully.

"They should be prepared for US to act forcefully"

“The United States does not, does not seek conflict with Iran,” Biden said in Ottawa, Canada, where he is on a state visit. But he said Iran and its proxies should be prepared for the U.S. “to act forcefully to protect our people. That's exactly what happened last night.” Activists said the U.S. bombing killed at least four people.

US and Iran have traded strikes

While it's not the first time the U.S. and Iran have traded strikes in Syria, the attacks and the U.S. response threaten to upend recent efforts to deescalate tensions across the wider Middle East, whose rival powers have made steps toward détente in recent days after years of turmoil.

The attack killed a US contractor

The Pentagon said a drone attack on a U.S. base Thursday killed a contractor and injured five U.S. troops and another contractor. That was followed by two simultaneous attacks on U.S. forces in Syria Friday, according to U.S. officials. The officials said that based on preliminary information, there was a rocket attack Friday at a Conoco plant, and one U.S. service member was injured but is in stable condition. At about the same time, several drones were launched at Green Village, where U.S. troops are also based. One official said all but one of the drones were shot down, and there were no U.S. injuries there. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

Two Syrian opposition activist groups reported a new wave of airstrikes on eastern Syria that hit positions of Iran-backed militias after rockets were fired at a Conoco gas plant that has base housing American troops. Several U.S. officials, however, said the U.S. did not launch any attacks late Friday, and it wasn't clear if the activists were referring to the attack on U.S. forces at Green Village.

The drone was of Iranian origin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the American intelligence community had determined the drone in Thursday's attack was of Iranian origin. U.S. officials said that the conclusion was based on recovered debris and intelligence threat streams. They offered no immediate evidence to support the claim. The drone hit a maintenance facility at a coalition base in the northeast Syrian city of Hasaka.

US retaliation

In retaliation, the Pentagon said F-15 fighter jets flying out of al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar struck several locations around Deir el-Zour. Those strikes, said Austin, were a response to the drone attack “as well as a series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria” by groups affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard.

Biden expressed deep condolence

Biden, speaking during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressed his “deepest condolences” to the family of the American killed and well-wishes to the injured.

(with inputs from AP)

