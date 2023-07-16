US: 4 killed in yet another mass shooting in Georgia, suspect yet to be arrested

Follow us on Image Source : AP The suspect behind the mass shooting has been identified as Andre Longmore

At least four people were killed in a mass shooting in the US state of Georgia on Saturday, according to a county government spokesperson. The suspect is yet to be caught by the police.

An 'active shooter incident' was reported in Hampton on Saturday morning, according to a statement by Henry County officials. "I can confirm that four people are deceased. As of right now, the suspect is still at large," AP quoted county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson.

The deceased include three men and a woman. The suspect is identified as Andre Longmore, who belongs to Hampton. The sheriff's office has placed a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

"Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody," said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

Several local law enforcement agencies are reportedly assisting with the suspect's arrest.

The incidents of gun violence and shootings have gradually increased since the last decade after a slowdown from the 1990s. The United States has been rocked by repeated incidents of mass shootings.

Before the July 4 celebrations, the US witnessed several instances of mass shootings. A gunman killed four people in Philadelphia, while two people were killed and 28 injured in Baltimore.

On July 11, at least three persons and three others were wounded in a shooting in Maryland.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year. There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.

