US: Gunman randomly firing shots on scooter kills 87-year-old, injures 3 others in New York

In yet another instance of shootings in the United States, an 87-year-old senior citizen was killed and three others were wounded in separate incidents on Saturday on a scooter fired randomly in New York City, according to police.

The police have arrested a 25-year-old man and are yet to reveal his identity, AP reported as said by Assistant Police Chief Joseph Kenny. A 9-mm handgun and a scooter were recovered from his possession.

"We don't know the motive. It seems his acts were random," Kenny said.

According to police, there were five instances of shootings by the gunman. A 21-year-old was injured in Brooklyn after being shot in the shoulder, and the senior citizen died at a hospital after he was shot multiple times in Queens.

A 44-year-old man shot in the face is admitted in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre and another 63-year-old man was also shot by the gunman in the torso. The gunman was reportedly identified by some officers after his picture was sent on their phones.

The incidents of gun violence and shootings have gradually increased since the last decade after a slowdown from the 1990s. The United States has been rocked by repeated incidents of mass shootings.

Before the July 4 celebrations, the US witnessed several instances of mass shootings. A gunman killed four people in Philadelphia, while two people were killed and 28 injured in Baltimore.

On July 11, at least three persons and three others were wounded in a shooting in Maryland.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year. There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.

