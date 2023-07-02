US: 2 dead, 28 people injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

Follow us on Image Source : AP US: 2 dead, 28 people injured in mass shooting

Baltimore mass shooting: As many as two people were killed while 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a block party in Baltimore in the US, reported CNN. According to Baltimore Police, the incident took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning. Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

He said that police received multiple calls after 12:30 am and reached the spot. Police found one woman dead and nine people suffering from gunshot injuries. Worley said that nine people were taken to the area hospital and three people remained in critical condition.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the incident a "reckless and cowardly act." He said, "This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives," according to CNN.

Earlier, Baltimore police spokesperson Lindsey Elridge said that Baltimore police officers are at the site of a "mass shooting incident" in the South Baltimore area, CNN reported. Elridge said the incident took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue.

Taking to Twitter, Baltimore Police in a tweet stated, "Baltimore Police Department is on the scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue."

There were multiple fatalities and dozens of people injured in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore and a large police and emergency medical response in the area, WBFF-TV reported. Witnesses told the station that hundreds of people were gathered for an event called “Brooklyn Day.”

