Yet another mass shooting rocks US as 4 killed in Philadelhphia, suspect in custody

US shooting: In yet another shocking incident of shooting in the United States, a gunman opened fire on Monday night (July 3), killing four people and injuring two others in Philadelphia. According to the police, the perpetrator was wearing a bulletproof vest and was arrested later.

Addressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that all the victims were male. She further said the suspect had multiple magazines, an “AR-type rifle,” a handgun and a police scanner with him. "At this point, all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Outlaw added.

The shooting occurred a day after gunshots broke out at a block party at a holiday weekend in Baltimore, roughly 160 km to the southwest, inflicting 28 injuries and killing two people. According to officials, the injured in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them being minors.

Philadelphia violence marks country's 29th mass killing this year

It should be mentioned here that the Philadelphia violence marks the country's 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year. There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.

